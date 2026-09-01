2027: LP cautions Onyejeocha over bid for fifth Reps term

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Labour Party, LP, in Abia State has criticised former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, over her decision to resign her ministerial position and seek a fifth term in the House of Representatives.

The state LP chairman, Peter Azubuike, said Onyejeocha, who represented Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency for 16 years, should give other qualified people, particularly younger politicians, the opportunity to represent the constituency.

Azubuike spoke while receiving the former Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chief Dan Okoli, into the party at Lokpaukwu in Umunneochi Local Government Area.

He said the party was satisfied with the performance of the incumbent representative, Amobi Ogah, and would work for his re-election in the 2027 general elections.

“Must it be Nkeiruka Onyejeocha alone? She has represented the constituency for 16 years and wants another term. Political opportunities should be allowed to circulate among capable sons and daughters of the constituency,” Azubuike said.

He urged LP members and supporters across Umunneochi to rally behind Ogah, saying the party was taking his re-election seriously.

Azubuike described Okoli’s defection to the LP as a significant addition to the party’s political structure in Umunneochi, Abia North and the state.

He said Okoli’s experience would strengthen the party’s grassroots mobilisation in Umunneochi and expressed confidence that his entry would improve the party’s electoral prospects in Lokpaukwu and the wider local government area.

The LP chairman assured the former commissioner that the party would provide him with equal opportunities to participate in its activities in line with its constitution and guidelines.

He urged Okoli to work with existing leaders and members to strengthen the party’s structure ahead of the 2027 elections.

Azubuike also called on party supporters to back Ogah for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency seat, Bourdex Onuoha for Abia North Senatorial District, Nwachi for the state House of Assembly and Governor Alex Otti.