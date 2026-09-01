16-year-old in police custody over killing of 20-year-old

Police

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by the police in Cross River State over the alleged stabbing to death of a 20-year-old man, Uwem Daniel Akpan, following a misunderstanding.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. yesterday at Peters Street, Awi, in Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect and the deceased were neighbours and lived in the same compound.

According to the police, Akpan was rushed to the Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar, after he was stabbed but was pronounced dead by doctors on arrival.

His remains have since been released to his family.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, said the minor was promptly arrested and was assisting detectives with the investigation.

“A 16-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody,” Eitokpah said in a statement.

He added that the case file would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Calabar, for further investigation and appropriate legal action.

“The case is being processed for transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Calabar, for further investigation and appropriate legal action in accordance with the law,” the PPRO said.

The command appealed to residents to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands while the investigation continues.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, while assuring that the circumstances surrounding the incident will be thoroughly investigated,” Eitokpah said.

He assured residents that further information would be provided as the investigation progresses and relevant facts are established.