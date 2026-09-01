Vanguard screens 180 staff for ‘silent killers’

….Cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, prostate diseases targeted

By Chioma Obinna

Vanguard Media Limited on Tuesday intensified its workplace health programme with a free medical outreach aimed at detecting hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, prostate diseases and other conditions that can remain undetected until they become life-threatening.

More than 180 members of staff registered for blood sample collection during the 2026 medical outreach, organised under the theme, “Be Forty and Fortified in Health.”

The programme focused particularly on workers aged 40 and above, while also providing health screening and education for other members of staff.

The medical exercise covered blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and prostate health, alongside education on healthy weight, eye health, sexual health and prevention of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV and hepatitis B.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging workers to take greater responsibility for their health through early detection, regular monitoring and healthier lifestyles.

Speaking on the exercise, the Technical Consultant, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr Patrick Oduone, said cholesterol was given particular attention this year because many people monitor their blood pressure without knowing their cholesterol status.

According to him, the growing burden of cardiovascular risk factors makes regular health checks essential.

“The numbers are really frightening. That is why we said this year, let us focus on cholesterol, then this health talk to sensitise people on the danger,” Oduone said.

He stressed that knowing one’s health status was critical to preventing complications, noting that lifestyle choices could undermine treatment if unhealthy habits were not changed.

“What you eat on a daily basis and what you drink, your lifestyle actually affects you, even if you are taking medication. So if you don’t make a U-turn regarding lifestyle adjustment, it will happen,” he warned.

Oduone said staff members whose results indicate the need for further medical attention would be followed up.

He also urged workers to make routine health checks part of their regular activities, noting that blood pressure and blood sugar checks were available at the company’s clinic.

“It is now a mandatory thing. At least twice in a week when you’re in the premises, go to the clinic and ensure that you do your BP. Know your numbers,” he said.

Oduone further disclosed that Vanguard’s health interventions also extend beyond its employees to vendors and newspaper agents across the country.

He said the company had recorded the loss of more than four agents and vendors this year to health-related complications, including stroke and conditions associated with blood pressure and cholesterol.

According to him, some vendors leave their homes as early as 4am or 5am to collect newspapers and may ignore symptoms such as persistent headaches and other warning signs.

He said the company was exploring ways to bring basic health monitoring closer to vendors, including access to blood pressure and blood sugar checks and appropriate first-aid support.

“We want to bridge that gap. Somebody can always check your blood pressure, check your sugar level. If it’s high, you take any preventive thing before you go to hospital,” he explained.

As part of efforts to tackle sedentary lifestyles among workers, Oduone announced plans to establish a fitness centre within the company’s premises.

He said the facility would provide staff with an opportunity to exercise during designated periods and reduce the health risks associated with prolonged sitting and physical inactivity.

“I’m looking for a space. In fact, I’ve seen a space already where I’m going to make a mini gym,” he said.

Addressing participants on “Health Related Events: Hypertension, Diabetes, Dyslipidemia and Prostate Disease,” Dr Mosunmola Adebayo of General Hospital, Apapa, emphasised the importance of protecting men’s heart health, blood sugar, prostate and sexual health, particularly as they approach and pass the age of 40.

She noted that the demands of publishing work, including prolonged sitting, deadlines, mental stress, irregular meals and limited physical activity, can increase the risk of excess weight, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol and diabetes.

She encouraged men to make their health a priority by moving regularly, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, eating more vegetables, fruits, whole grains and healthy proteins, and avoiding fried and processed foods, sugary and energy drinks, smoking, vaping, excessive salt and harmful herbal concoctions.

Adebayo further stressed the importance of knowing one’s health numbers, including blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, weight and waist measurement, as well as ocular pressure where appropriate.

According to her, high cholesterol and hypertension can exist without obvious symptoms but may gradually damage the blood vessels, heart, brain and kidneys.

She advised men to maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, manage stress, get adequate sleep and undergo routine medical checks.

She also cautioned that prescribed medications should be taken consistently and should not be discontinued simply because a person feels well.

On diabetes and sexual health, Adebayo explained that Type 2 diabetes can develop gradually with few early symptoms and that the risk increases with excess weight, physical inactivity and family history.

She encouraged men, especially those over 40 or at increased risk, to undergo regular blood sugar checks and follow appropriate treatment plans.

She also highlighted the importance of preventing sexually transmitted infections such as hepatitis B, HIV, syphilis and gonorrhoea.

She advised men to practise safer sex, use condoms, obtain recommended vaccinations, get tested after potential exposure and seek medical attention for symptoms such as genital sores, unusual discharge, pain during urination and persistent unusual sensations.

Addressing prostate health, she noted that prostate enlargement becomes more common as men age and that benign prostate enlargement, BPH, is not the same as prostate cancer, although it can cause troublesome urinary symptoms.

She encouraged men not to ignore difficulty starting urination, weak or interrupted urine flow, frequent night-time urination, a feeling of incomplete bladder emptying, blood in the urine or other persistent urinary changes.

She urged men to discuss appropriate prostate cancer screening and PSA testing with healthcare professionals and to make routine health checks part of their lifestyle.

Speaking, the Personnel Officer and Coordinator of Health Services, Vanguard, Mr Hilary Ogbuagu, said the annual outreach was designed to help workers understand their health status, particularly amid increasing stress and lifestyle-related health challenges.

“Today’s programme is awesome. Today’s programme is fulfilling. I’m so excited to see the turnout of the members of staff who are participating in this,” he said.

Ogbuagu said the programme was particularly relevant given the pressures confronting many Nigerians.

“For you to know your state of health, especially now that the stress level in Nigeria due to the economy is high. People are breaking down. The death rate is high. That is the purpose of organising this,” he said.

He urged workers to follow the recommendations of the medical team after the screening.

“Health is wealth. I want the staff to adhere strictly to whatever recommendations the medical team will give them,” he said.

Speaking, the Education Editor, Mr Adesine Wahab, commended the management for providing staff with access to preventive health screening.

He urged workers to reciprocate the gesture through greater commitment to the growth and development of the organisation.

“We appreciate Vanguard for what they have done. They should reciprocate this by putting more effort to take Vanguard to higher heights,” he said.