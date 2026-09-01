Nwifuru to council chairmen: Win LGAs in 2027 or lose jobs

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has directed the newly sworn-in local government chairmen to ensure the All Progressives Congress, APC, wins their respective areas in the 2027 general elections or risk losing their positions.

Nwifuru said his directive was not a threat to opposition parties but a clear expression of his commitment to protecting the APC and ensuring victory for the party in all elections in the state.

The governor spoke during the swearing-in ceremony of 13 local government chairmen and their deputies following the August 22, 2026, council elections, in which the APC won all chairmanship and 171 councillorship seats.

He said with campaigns for the National Assembly elections now underway, the chairmen were expected to mobilise support for the APC in their respective local government areas.

“Campaign has been declared open for the National Assembly. So, as you are going back to your local governments, what you will be talking about is our party. Your prayer is for our party to win all the positions.

“We cannot leave one position to any other political party. We will win 100 per cent in the general election. Go and tell our opposition that nobody is threatening them.

“We have now started campaigning. We are not threatening you; we will defeat you at the polls. Nobody is threatening you. We are politicians. We must speak for our party and we must deliver our party,” Nwifuru said.

The governor warned that any council chairman who failed to deliver his local government area to the APC in 2027 would be removed.

“When we win, and you know we will win, we will remove any council chairman that did not win his local government area. It is as simple as that,” he said.

Nwifuru urged the chairmen to protect the party’s interests in their areas and resist attempts by opposition politicians to undermine the APC.

He, however, directed them to engage their political opponents and reconcile with those who contested against them during the council elections.

“Engage all your opponents. Engage those who contested against you. Discuss with them, bring them back to our party,” he said.

He also advised the chairmen not to inherit political enemies, stressing that individuals regarded as his political opponents should not automatically become enemies of the council chairmen.

“Don’t ever inherit anybody’s enemy. My enemy shouldn’t be your enemy. Reconcile with them. Did you hear me? My enemy can be your friend, and reconcile with us,” he said.

Nwifuru cautions deputy chairmen

The governor also warned deputy chairmen against allowing political gossip to create conflict between them and their principals.

He urged them to work closely with their respective chairmen and resist pressure to form rival groups within their councils.

“Don’t listen to gossip or the advice of people who will destroy your relationship with your chairman,” he said.

Nwifuru reminded the newly elected officials that local government chairmanship was a demanding political responsibility, saying their performance would determine their future political relevance.

“The position of local government chairman is one of the toughest positions anybody can vie for. It can either make you or destroy you completely politically,” he said.

He urged them to serve residents diligently, respect their constituents and remain conscious that their conduct would be closely scrutinised.

Governor seeks more women, youths in appointments

Nwifuru also directed the APC leadership and other stakeholders to nominate residents from the wards for appointment as Executive Assistants to the Governor.

He said the directive followed complaints from his wife that many women in the state were not getting adequate opportunities.

“My wife has complained to me that many of our women are not getting enough opportunities. So, we charge the party chairman, under the supervision of the local government chairmen, the coordinators of development centres and stakeholders in all the wards, to give us 20 names of people who will be appointed as Executive Assistants to the Governor from the wards,” he said.

The governor urged the new chairmen and their deputies to uphold their oath of office, obey the Constitution and serve the people irrespective of political differences.