INEC offers biometric support to JAMB

Amupitan

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has expressed its readiness to support the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, with biometric verification technology as part of efforts to deepen collaboration between the two federal agencies.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the INEC headquarters in Abuja at the weekend, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, led members of the board’s management team and said JAMB approached INEC as a sister agency with considerable experience in the deployment of biometric technology for the identification and verification of large numbers of Nigerians.

He said the Board was seeking to further strengthen the integrity of its examination processes and had learned that INEC had biometric verification equipment that might no longer be in active use.

Aina therefore appealed to the Commission to consider making some of the equipment available to JAMB to support its efforts to enhance biometric verification.

Responding, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, welcomed the delegation and commended JAMB for its statutory responsibilities, describing the Board as a critical institution in Nigeria’s education system and the development of the country’s youth.

The Chairman received the delegation alongside the National Commissioner in charge of Outreach and Partnerships, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu-Zuru; the Directors of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Dr. Lawrence Bayode; Human Resources Management, Umar M. Bashar; and Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi; as well as the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Adedayo Oketola.

Amupitan said INEC’s recent electoral engagements, including the Anambra and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections, as well as bye-elections conducted across the country, had further demonstrated the Commission’s growing technological capacity.

According to him, the deployment of technology in recent elections had attracted commendations from stakeholders, including the Office of the National Security Adviser and the United Kingdom High Commission, particularly for the credibility and peaceful conduct of the exercises.

The INEC Chairman directed the Director of ICT to review JAMB’s request and undertake a proof-of-concept assessment to determine the availability, technical condition and suitability of any biometric verification equipment that could potentially be deployed by the Board.

He described the visit as a reflection of the growing importance of inter-agency collaboration and the need for government institutions to leverage their respective expertise and resources in advancing national development.

Amupitan assured the JAMB delegation that INEC remained willing to explore further areas of cooperation that could strengthen the capacity of both institutions to deliver on their respective mandates.

In his response, Aina expressed appreciation to the INEC Chairman and management for the warm reception accorded him and his team, reaffirming JAMB’s interest in strengthening institutional collaboration with the Commission.