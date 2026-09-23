Witchcraft allegation: Police arrest four over Bauchi man’s murder

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested four suspects over the alleged murder of a 45-year-old man, Garba Abdullahi, following an accusation that he caused a woman’s illness in Gadau Local Government Area.

The command also arrested two other suspects allegedly found in possession of 69 blocks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, bringing the number of suspects arrested in the two separate incidents to six.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nafiu Habib, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, saying the arrests followed intelligence-led operations by officers of the command.

According to Habib, Abdullahi, of Dunari village, Atahowa District, was attacked at about 11:40am on Tuesday, September 22, while returning from his farm.

He said the victim was allegedly attacked after being accused of causing the illness of a woman identified as Sawaida Dahiru.

The PPRO identified the four suspects arrested in connection with the incident as Shitu Dahiru, 25; Magaji Dahiru, 42; Sabi’u Auwalu, 20; and Abbah Abdulzahar, 19.

He said the suspects allegedly stabbed and cut Abdullahi with machetes on different parts of his body, leaving him unconscious.

Police operatives who responded to the incident reportedly rushed the victim to the General Hospital, Azare, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

His remains were subsequently released to his relatives for burial, while the four suspects were arrested.

In a separate operation, Habib said operatives of the Gadau Division intercepted a black Sharon Wagon, registration number WKA 805, at about 3pm on September 21 along Sharfolli village, Atafowa District.

He said the vehicle was intercepted following intelligence that it was being used to transport illicit drugs.

The two suspects, Shu’aibu Umar, 35, and Isah Ibrahim, 20, both of Atafowa village in Itas/Gadau Local Government Area, were allegedly found with 69 blocks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Habib said the suspected drugs were concealed in bags of groundnuts.

He said the suspects and recovered exhibits had been taken into police custody, while both cases had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bauchi, for discreet investigation and prosecution.

The PPRO quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, as condemning what he described as increasing cases of jungle justice and self-help based on superstitious beliefs.

Aliyu warned that no individual had the right to take another person’s life under any guise, urging residents to allow the law to take its course whenever disputes or suspicions arise.

He also urged residents to provide the police with timely and credible information, assuring them of the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.