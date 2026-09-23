2027: Enugu ADC candidate vows to tackle insecurity

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State, Chief Ocho Obodoeze, has pledged to tackle what he described as the root causes of insecurity if elected governor in 2027.

Obodoeze made the pledge on Tuesday at the ADC Enugu East Senatorial District structure verification exercise and presentation of candidates for elective positions.

Addressing party members and supporters, he identified unemployment among the factors contributing to insecurity, promising to establish agro and technology hubs as well as sports academies to engage youths.

He said security was the first priority of his “Ochoudo 2027 Agenda for Enugu State”, arguing that meaningful socio-economic development could not take place in an atmosphere of insecurity.

Unveiling his proposed security plan, Obodoeze said his administration would deploy modern security technology, strengthen community policing and adopt intelligence-driven policing.

“We are going to have intelligence-driven policing, not just people wearing uniforms and parading themselves up and down.

“Everybody will be involved. Traditional rulers, youth groups and security agencies all have roles to play,” he said.

He also promised to install closed-circuit television cameras in markets, junctions and other strategic locations, while providing solar-powered streetlights as part of measures to combat crime.

Obodoeze said his administration would establish a standby rapid-response system capable of responding promptly to security threats.

He also pledged to reform the state’s justice system to accelerate justice for victims of crime.

The ADC candidate promised to establish a special desk in the Government House to follow up on victims of crime, assist them in dealing with the aftermath of incidents and support their reintegration into society.

Beyond security and justice, Obodoeze listed education, social security, healthcare and economic growth among his priority areas.

He said his administration would seek to improve the ease of doing business and create an environment capable of attracting local and foreign investment.

The candidate also urged ADC members to work for the victory of the party’s candidates, saying those who delivered their polling units would be considered for appointments if he won the election.

“I can win the election, if you win your polling units. If I succeed, we will recognise and reward all those who worked for the success of our party.

“Commissioners, special advisers and other categories of appointees will be selected from those who deliver their polling units on the day of the election,” he said.

Earlier, the Enugu State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ADC, Gen. Chris Eze (retd.), urged party members to work for the success of the party’s candidates at both national and state levels.

The Director-General of Obodoeze’s Governorship Campaign Council, Dr Walter Oji, also urged members to take the party’s message of change to voters across the state and the country.

Oji said Obodoeze possessed the experience and character, in his view, to provide what he described as transparent and inclusive governance in Enugu State.