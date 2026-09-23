Fuel under-dispensing: PETROAN orders nationwide meter checks

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has ordered its members nationwide to immediately check their dispensing meters following a warning by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) over under-dispensing of petroleum products.

PETROAN National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, disclosed this Wednesday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

He said the association convened an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council on Tuesday after the NMDPRA raised concerns about the accuracy of dispensing meters, with the meeting lasting until about 10pm.

“PETROAN circulated a message around the country, calling our members to check their meters as quickly as possible,” Gillis-Harry said.

According to him, several members had already commenced inspections, noting that prolonged use could cause dispensing equipment to malfunction and either under-dispense or over-dispense fuel.

“Equipment can be faulty over time because of usage,” he said, recalling that he had previously lost money in his own retail business when a faulty meter dispensed more fuel than customers paid for.

Gillis-Harry assured motorists that PETROAN members would ensure they received the quantity of fuel displayed on dispensing pumps.

“But I can tell you that PETROAN members will, at all times, insist on making sure that they sell their products one litre for one litre,” he said.

He urged motorists to monitor the quantity displayed on dispensing meters while buying fuel and insist on collecting receipts for their purchases.

The PETROAN president also advised motorists to know the capacity of their vehicle’s fuel tank and compare it with the quantity shown on the dispenser.

“Oftentimes, we educate our staff to call the attention of the patron to check the meter while it is being dispensed. And also to get the customer to check after the product has been dispensed,” he said.

He said PETROAN works with the Weights and Measures Division of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the NMDPRA to ensure that dispensing meters are functional and accurate.

“PETROAN consistently works with the Weights and Measures Division of the Ministry of Trade and Investment, and also the NMDPRA. These are the two regulatory authorities that ensure that our meters are functional. And they are up to date and accurate,” he said.

The NMDPRA had warned filling station operators against under-dispensing petroleum products, stressing that outlets found short-changing consumers could face sanctions, including revocation of their operating licences.

Gillis-Harry said PETROAN had taken the regulator’s warning seriously and was working with its members to identify and rectify any faulty dispensing equipment.