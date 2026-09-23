Delta health workers suspend strike over uniform allowance

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — Allied health workers in Delta State have suspended their industrial action after the state government pledged to pay outstanding uniform allowances, while negotiations continue over their other demands.

The workers, under the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) and the Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSATHURIAI), are expected to resume work from 8am on Thursday.

The decision followed an intervention by the state Commissioner for Health, Joseph Onojaemo, and a meeting with the leadership of the two unions.

The unions had embarked on the strike over outstanding allowances and other demands.

In a notice signed by the NUAHP State Secretary, Comrade Dr Monday Abednego Oyovwevotu, the union said its expanded State Executive Council and State Administrative Council meeting, which lasted from Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday, reviewed the strike and resolved to suspend it.

“The expanded SEC & SAC in-session after a SWOT analysis (our Strength, our Weakness, our Opportunity, our Threat) resolved that the strike be suspended,” the statement said.

“Consequently, the strike is hereby suspended effective Thursday, 24th by 8am. Members have from now to Thursday morning to resume at work.”

The development followed a September 21 meeting involving the Commissioner for Health, the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the chairmen and secretaries of NUAHP and SSATHURIAI.

According to NUAHP’s account of the meeting, the commissioner appealed to the unions to suspend the strike to enable him seek Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s approval on their outstanding demands.

The union said the commissioner explained that he had requested two months to pursue the approval, particularly as the governor was expected to proceed on leave.

The commissioner also reportedly disclosed that he had written the Pre-Audit to stop the workers’ September salaries and appealed to the unions to call off the strike.

However, NUAHP Chairman, Comrade Uruwayino Charles, reportedly insisted that the workers needed a concrete commitment from the government before suspending the action.

“How can we go back to our members empty handed to tell them to call off strike without anything to show?” he asked.

He subsequently proposed that the government pay the workers’ uniform allowance pending the governor’s decision on their other demands.

The commissioner agreed to the proposal, with the government to pay N180,000 to workers on CONHESS 9 and above and N90,000 to those on CONHESS 8 and below by the first week of October 2026.

Following the commitment, the unions resolved to suspend the strike while awaiting further action by the state government on their outstanding demands.

The suspension is expected to restore services by the affected allied health professionals across the state from Thursday morning.