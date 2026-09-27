Gombe PDP fixes fresh governorship primary

PDP FLAGS

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has fixed Tuesday, September 29, 2026, for a fresh governorship primary election following the nullification of its earlier exercise by the Federal High Court sitting in Gombe.

The fresh primary is coming after the court, on September 24, 2026, nullified the governorship primary conducted by the party on May 26, 2026.

In a statement signed by the party’s official, Abdulkadir Ahmed Dukku, the PDP directed all eligible delegates to assemble at their respective ward areas to participate in the fresh exercise and vote for their preferred aspirant.

The party also called on its members, supporters and well-wishers to cooperate with the conduct of the primary.

It urged all participants to conduct themselves peacefully and orderly throughout the exercise and comply with arrangements put in place for the successful conduct of the election.

The fresh primary is expected to produce the PDP’s governorship candidate for the 2027 general election in Gombe State.