By Victoria Safiu

Airports are often measured by passenger traffic, but their physical footprint can be just as impressive. Some of the world’s biggest airports occupy vast stretches of land, with their sites covering areas comparable to entire cities.



Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Airport in Dammam is by far the largest airport in the world by land area, covering approximately 776 square kilometres. That makes it more than five times larger than Denver International Airport in the United States, which covers about 137.8 square kilometres.



Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport ranks third, with a land area of about 100 square kilometres, while Istanbul Airport in Turkey covers approximately 76.5 square kilometres.



Below is a list of the 10 largest airports in the world by land area.

1. King Fahd International Airport – 776 km²



Located near Dammam in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, King Fahd International Airport occupies an enormous 776-square-kilometre site.

Its land area makes it the world’s largest airport by physical size by a considerable margin. Much of the airport’s vast footprint consists of undeveloped land surrounding its operational facilities.

2. Denver International Airport – 137.8 km²



Denver International Airport, commonly known as DIA, covers approximately 137.8 square kilometres in Colorado.

It is the largest airport in the United States by land area and the second-largest in the world on this measure. The airport serves the Denver metropolitan area and is an important hub for domestic and international flights.

3. Kuala Lumpur International Airport – 100 km²



Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport covers about 100 square kilometres in Sepang, Selangor.

The airport is one of Southeast Asia’s major aviation hubs and serves as a key gateway to Malaysia and the wider region.

4. Istanbul Airport – 76.5 km²



Istanbul Airport occupies approximately 76.5 square kilometres on the European side of Istanbul, Turkey.

Opened in 2018, the airport replaced Atatürk Airport for most commercial passenger operations and was developed as a major international aviation hub.

5. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport – 69.7 km²



Covering about 69.7 square kilometres, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is one of the largest airports in the United States by land area.

Located between Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW is also one of the country’s major passenger and cargo aviation hubs.

6. Washington Dulles International Airport – 47.8 km²



Washington Dulles International Airport occupies approximately 47.8 square kilometres in Virginia.

The airport serves the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and handles both domestic and international flights.

7. Beijing Daxing International Airport – 47 km²



Beijing Daxing International Airport covers approximately 47 square kilometres in the Daxing District of Beijing.

The airport opened in 2019 and features a distinctive star-shaped terminal designed to allow passengers to reach its boarding areas through relatively short walking distances.

8. Orlando International Airport – 46.9 km²



Orlando International Airport in Florida covers approximately 46.9 square kilometres.

It is a major gateway to Central Florida, particularly for visitors travelling to the region’s large tourism and entertainment attractions.

9. George Bush Intercontinental Airport – 44.5 km²



Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport occupies about 44.5 square kilometres.

The Texas airport is an important international gateway and a major hub connecting the United States with destinations around the world.

10. Shanghai Pudong International Airport – 40 km²



Shanghai Pudong International Airport covers approximately 40 square kilometres in Pudong, Shanghai.

It is one of China’s major international airports and plays a significant role in connecting Shanghai with destinations across Asia and the rest of the world.



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