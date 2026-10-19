Gas marketers push for safer, smarter, more compliant LPG operations

By Sebastine Obasi

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has called on industry operators to prioritise safety, regulatory compliance and digitalisation to drive sustainable growth in Nigeria’s liquid petroleum gas (LPG) sector.

The call was made at its 2026 webinar last week with the theme; “Downstream LPG Operational Excellence and Compliance,” which brought together industry operators, regulators and other stakeholders to address safety risks, market volatility, operational losses and regulatory requirements.

In his opening address, Mr. Edu Inyang, National President, NALPGAM, stated: “The future of Nigeria’s LPG industry cannot be achieved by increasing volumes alone. We must grow safely, responsibly, efficiently and sustainably. Safety is not an occasional campaign; it must become a continuous industry culture.”

A key outcome was the adoption of the aspiration for a “NALPGAM Standard of Operational Excellence,” built on four principles: safe and well-maintained facilities, competent and trained operators, compliant processes, and customer protection.

Participants urged operators to embed safety in daily operations, strengthen preventive maintenance, comply with licensing and incident-reporting requirements, and eliminate unsafe practices, including unauthorised propane blending and illegal decanting.

“Compliance is not merely a regulatory burden; it is a business advantage. Well-managed LPG operations reduce accidents, improve efficiency, protect investments and strengthen public confidence in our industry,” Inyang said.

The webinar also highlighted digital technologies including smart filling systems, automated tank gauges, load cells, flow meters and vehicle tracking as practical tools to reduce product losses, improve accountability and strengthen operational efficiency.