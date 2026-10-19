Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 19, 2026

The dollar-to-naira exchange rate opened the new trading week on Monday, October 19, 2026, with the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate around ₦1,333.54 per dollar, according to available exchange-rate data.

The parallel market rate remains higher, with recent reports indicating that Bureau De Change operators sell the dollar at rates that vary by location and dealer.

According to the latest available figures for Monday, October 19, the exchange rates are as follows:

Official NFEM rate: approximately ₦1,333.54 per dollar.

Parallel market buying rate: approximately ₦1,375 per dollar.

Parallel market selling rate: approximately ₦1,390 per dollar.

The parallel market figures are indicative quotes and may vary depending on the dealer, location and transaction size.

Naira outlook

The naira ended the previous trading week relatively stable in the official market, with the exchange rate closing at around ₦1,332.26 per dollar on Friday, October 16. In the parallel market, the dollar sold for about ₦1,370, according to market reports.

The difference between the official rate of ₦1,333.54 and the parallel market selling rate of ₦1,390 is approximately ₦56.46 per dollar.

Forex rates may change during the day as demand and supply conditions shift. Individuals and businesses are advised to confirm prevailing rates with their banks or licensed foreign exchange dealers before conducting transactions.