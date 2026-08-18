‘There was a time I was broke’ – Davido

By Caleb Ayemere

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has sparked widespread online conversation after reflecting on his personal financial journey and making candid remarks about wealth disparity within elite circles.

​The music executive shared the open observations during an appearance on the popular digital talk show Uncut.

Speaking on the realities of perceived affluence, Davido reflected on his own past struggles while addressing the financial standing of certain individuals living in high-end neighbourhoods.

​”I was broke. I got friends with rich parents that are broke. I’m telling you,” Davido stated during the interview. “I have rich friends that live in Ikoyi and they live in mansions and they have police escort, but they are… they don’t got no money. Facts.”

​The hitmaker’s comments highlight the distinction between inherited family status and individual financial independence, pointing out that high profile lifestyles and luxury amenities do not always translate to personal liquid wealth.