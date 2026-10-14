2027: Elect competent leaders to end hardship, Onoh tells Nigerians

By Emma Nndozie

The Chairman of the Forum of Former Members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Denge Josef Onoh, has urged Nigerians to elect leaders with proven competence in the 2027 general elections to address the country’s economic challenges and rising poverty.

Onoh made the call on Tuesday while addressing traders, importers and business communities from the South-East, South-South and Middle Belt regions in Apapa, Lagos.

He said the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians required a deliberate shift towards leadership focused on economic recovery, human development, fiscal accountability and inclusive governance.

Citing figures he attributed to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index, Onoh argued that the economic reforms introduced since May 2023 had significantly worsened living conditions for many Nigerians.

“The facts before us are stark, painful, and undeniable,” he said, attributing the rising cost of living and growing poverty to the combined effects of fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange reforms.

Onoh claimed that national poverty had risen from 56 per cent to an estimated 63 per cent, leaving more than 140 million Nigerians below the poverty line. He also cited a figure of 17.9 million Nigerians falling into multidimensional poverty over a three-year period.

He further expressed concern over inflation, rising food prices, higher petrol costs and the depreciation of the naira, saying the developments had severely weakened household purchasing power.

According to him, petrol prices had risen from about ₦185 per litre to more than ₦1,000, while the exchange rate had moved from about ₦460 to over ₦1,500 to the dollar.

“This is no longer just a statistical debate; it is a lived, daily crisis of survival in households across every state of our federation,” he said.

Questions APC campaign strategy

Onoh also criticised what he described as the political class’s preoccupation with retaining power ahead of the 2027 elections, instead of addressing the economic difficulties facing citizens.

He cited the inclusion of opposition figures in the revised Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party; Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance; and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party.

He argued that the arrangement had raised questions about party loyalty and the priorities of political leaders.

“While some political actors defend these moves as a practical ‘rainbow coalition’ necessary for electoral survival, it sends a dangerous signal to the electorate,” Onoh said.

He added that Nigerians should look beyond political alliances and assess candidates on their capacity to address the country’s economic and governance challenges.

According to him, the 2027 elections present an opportunity for voters to demand a different standard of public service and elect leaders with credible plans for economic recovery.

Outlines priorities for next government

Onoh identified four priorities he said should guide the choice of leaders in 2027: proven economic competence, investment in human development, fiscal accountability and inclusive governance.

On economic competence, he called for leaders with practical, evidence-based plans to stimulate production, control inflation and promote sustainable industrialisation.

He said investment in education, infrastructure and healthcare should take precedence over short-term relief measures, while public officials should ensure transparent management of public resources and eliminate waste.

Onoh also stressed the need for inclusive governance, arguing that sustainable economic growth would remain difficult if large sections of the population continued to experience poverty and deprivation.

“The year 2027 is not just another standard election cycle; it is our collective opportunity for structural liberation,” he said.

“We must use our constitutional power to vote for vision, competence, and character. We owe it to the present generation and those to come to elect leaders who will systematically lift Nigerians out of poverty and safeguard our economy.”