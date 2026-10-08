Ndume meets new Theatre Commander over schoolchildren, others in captivity

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has taken the safe return of the abducted Lassa and Musa schoolchildren and Biu-bound travellers to the attention of the military leadership in Borno.

Ndume made the call Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the newly deployed Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, at the Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, focused on security matters affecting Borno and the wider North-East, with the safe recovery of the abductees among the Senator’s immediate concerns.

Recalled that over 40 pupils/students were abducted in Mussa, and after some few weeks, another abduction of over 30 students were abducted in Lassa, in addition to a road ambush by terrorists along Biu-Buratai-Buni Yadi where some passengers including a toddler were kidnapped since February 2026, with no any information in their whereabout.

Speaking after the meeting, Ndume commended the Nigerian military for its sustained efforts in confronting insecurity and urged the troops to intensify ongoing efforts towards the safe and successful recovery of the Lassa and Musa schoolchildren and the Biu-bound passengers.

“The Army must be commended. Alhamdulillah, the security situation is improving. Most of what we discussed will not be disclosed because they are security matters, but certainly, the safe release of the Lassa and Musa schoolchildren and the Biu travellers is my priority for now.”

The Senator also raised the strategic importance of major roads linking Borno South, including the Gombe–Biu and Damboa–Maiduguri roads, noting that he has consistently advocated their construction and improvement because of their importance to security, commerce and the movement of people.

Ndume, a former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, also welcomed the recent salary increase for military personnel approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as an important step towards improving the welfare and motivation of members of the Armed Forces.

He said the improved welfare of personnel would complement the sacrifices being made by troops in securing communities across the country.

Earlier, Major General Ajose described Ndume as a friend of the military and said the Senator’s visit provided an opportunity to discuss security issues affecting the North-East.

He appreciated Ndume for consistently prioritising the security and welfare of his constituents and assured that the military would continue to build on its successes in the ongoing fight against insecurity.