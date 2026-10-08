Troops foil Lakurawa attack on Kebbi base, recover weapons

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force, North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have repelled an attack by suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group on the Forward Operating Base in Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, October 7, 2026, when the terrorists, reportedly numbering in large numbers and operating on more than 100 motorcycles, stormed the military base with assorted weapons.

The terrorists were said to be armed with General Purpose Machine Guns and Rocket-Propelled Grenades.

The troops, however, responded swiftly and effectively, forcing the attackers to withdraw from the area.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, said the terrorists abandoned weapons, equipment and other logistics while fleeing the area.

Danja said, “The troops responded swiftly and effectively, repelling the attack and preventing the terrorists from achieving their objective.”

He added that troops subsequently conducted exploitation and pursuit operations around the area, leading to the recovery of 17 motorcycles, a PKT machine gun, an AK-47 rifle, assorted ammunition and a communication device.

According to him, the recoveries represented a significant setback to the operational capability of the terrorist group in the area.

“The recovery of the weapons, ammunition, communication equipment and motorcycles represents a significant setback to the terrorists’ operational capability in the area,” he said.

The military spokesman said the general area remained firmly under the control of the troops, adding that aggressive patrols, clearance and dominance operations were ongoing to track and neutralise fleeing members of the group.

He said Operation FANSAN YAMMA remained committed to protecting communities and denying terrorists freedom of operation within the Joint Operations Area.