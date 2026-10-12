OPHK air strike neutralises 40 terrorists in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Air Component of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has dealt a devastating blow to Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, neutralising over 40 fighters, including a prominent commander, in a precision air strike on a terrorist enclave at Badu Village, south of Gudumbali in Guzamala LGA, Borno State.

The incident took place on 10th October 2026, leaving scores escaped with various degrees of injuries, as two vehicles and approximately 20 motorcycles used by the terrorists for mobility, logistics and offensive operations were also destroyed, thereby significantly degrading their fighting capability and disrupting planned attacks on military positions and surrounding communities.

This was disclosed by the Acting Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, in a press statement he signed on Monday.

He said, “The intelligence-driven operation followed credible reports of a concentration of ISWAP fighters preparing to launch coordinated attacks on troops operating within Sector 3 areas of responsibility.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the Air Component conducted targeted aerial surveillance, identified terrorist movements around suspected hideouts and logistics facilities, and subsequently executed a precision strike on a building occupied by the terrorists.

“Preliminary Human Intelligence, Battle Damage Assessment indicates that over 40 terrorists, including a prominent ISWAP Qaid (commander), were neutralised in the strike.

“The operation also destroyed two vehicles and approximately 20 motorcycles used by the terrorists for mobility, logistics and offensive operations, thereby significantly degrading their fighting capability and disrupting planned attacks on military positions and surrounding communities.

” Further intelligence revealed that the terrorists belonged to ISWAP’s Murabitun element, a specialised mobile fighting unit responsible for conducting patrols, coordinating attacks and sustaining terrorist activities within the general area. The destruction of the enclave and associated operational assets represents a significant setback to the group’s capacity to launch attacks and sustain its activities in the Lake Chad region. Further assessment is ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the damage inflicted.

“The successful operation underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-led, technology-enabled and coordinated air operations in dismantling terrorist networks, disrupting hostile activities and denying criminal elements freedom of action. It further demonstrates the sustained operational momentum of troops under Operation HADIN KAI in degrading terrorist capabilities and strengthening security across the Northeast.

“The Joint Task Force North East remains resolute in sustaining relentless, coordinated air and ground operations to eliminate terrorist threats, protect vulnerable communities and consolidate ongoing efforts towards restoring lasting peace and stability in the region,” Goni explained.