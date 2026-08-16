NGF congratulates Gov Adeleke on re-election

Governor Adeleke

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun on his re-election to serve the state for another four years.

Chairman of the NGF, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, felicitated the governor in a statement issued on Sunday and also wished him a successful second term.

The statement said, “The NGF acknowledges the strides and personality of the Governor, which readily paid off at the keenly contested election.

“The Forum similarly commends the people of the state for the large turnouts during the election. We believe that the interest that the off-cycle ballot generated again confirms the resilience of the Nigerian democracy.

“The Forum acknowledges the incredibly important role that opposition parties also play in shaping our democracy and we commend all the candidates for their efforts.

“The NGF commends the security agencies for curtailing the initial trend of violence in the days leading to the election and creating a secure condition for the exercise to proceed without much incidents.

“Finally, we acknowledge the statesmanlike role that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has played as he carefully balanced his position as the leader of the ruling party on the one hand and the father of the nation on the other.

“We are confident that HE Ademola Adeleke will continue to build on the successes of his first term in the overall interest of the people of Osun State.”