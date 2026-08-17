Pensioners hail Tinubu’s choice of Bindawa to head NSIWC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Federal Parastatals and Private Sector Pensioners’ Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Major-General Junaid Bindawa as Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

The association said Bindawa possessed the experience, discipline and leadership qualities required to effectively head the commission and improve the welfare of workers and pensioners.

In a congratulatory letter signed by its President-General, Elder Benjamin Amako, and Deputy General Secretary, Abubakar Usman, FEPPPAN expressed confidence that the appointment would bring renewed attention to the concerns of workers and pensioners.

The association described the NSIWC as the “heartbeat” of workers’ and pensioners’ welfare, stressing that effective leadership of the commission was critical to protecting their interests.

It particularly urged Bindawa to prioritise pensioners in the implementation of the three-yearly review of pensions and wages, stressing that senior citizens should not be left behind in government’s wage and income policies.

FEPPPAN reminded the new chairman that the NSIWC has statutory responsibilities covering workers and pensioners, including the periodic review of pensions and wages.

According to the association, “the 1999 Constitution in Section 173(3), as amended, empowers you to review the pensions of both public and private sector pensioners along with the wages of workers.”

It also noted that the Federal Government had in 2024 reduced the interval for the review of pensions and wages from five years to three years, describing the decision as an important policy development that should be effectively implemented.

The association urged Bindawa to use the new review framework to address the welfare concerns of pensioners, particularly amid prevailing economic challenges.

“We have confidence in your pedigree, discipline and capacity, and hope that you will extend your kind good gesture to the senior citizens of this great country in the three-yearly reviews of pensions and wages,” it stated.

FEPPPAN also drew the attention of the new NSIWC chairman to the three pension unions registered and recognised by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The unions, according to the association, are FEPPPAN, the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Contributory Pensioners Union of Nigeria (CPUN).

It urged Bindawa to adopt an inclusive approach in discharging his responsibilities and ensure that the concerns of workers and pensioners were adequately reflected in decisions on wages, pensions and incomes.

FEPPPAN expressed optimism that Bindawa’s appointment would strengthen the capacity of the NSIWC to fulfil its mandate, while reiterating its appreciation to President Tinubu for appointing what it described as a competent leader to head the commission.

The association also prayed for divine guidance, protection and wisdom for Bindawa throughout his tenure, expressing confidence that his leadership would give greater attention to the welfare of Nigerian workers and pensioners.

“Once again, please accept our sincere congratulations and the warm regards of our President-General,” the association concluded.