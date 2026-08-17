NFF sacks Super Falcons technical crew after World Cup miss

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has directed members of the technical crew of the Super Falcons to step down from their positions with immediate effect.

The directive was issued by the NFF Executive Committee on Monday, following a disappointing run for the nine-time African champions.

“The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has asked members of the technical crew of the @NGSuper_Falcons to step down with immediate effect,” NFF tweeted.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons are fresh off their worst outing at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, having been knocked out of the competition in the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

The team were largely unconvincing throughout the tournament and ultimately suffered a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon in the last eight.

That result meant Nigeria missed out on an automatic qualification ticket to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Instead, the Super Falcons were condemned to the playoffs, where they needed to overcome South Africa in the African playoffs before advancing to the inter-confederation playoffs.

However, their hopes of reaching the tournament suffered another setback as they fell 2-1 to Banyana Banyana.

The disappointing result means the Super Falcons will not feature at the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Vanguard News