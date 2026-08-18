I have no political ambition – Davido

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that he is not nursing any political ambition despite his active involvement in the Osun State governorship election.

Addressing newsmen at his uncle’s country home in Ede on Tuesday in celebration of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory, he said his focus is supporting the development of Osun State, particularly through entertainment and youth engagement.

Davido, who is the Chairman of the Osun State Sports Trust Fund, while fielding questions from journalists on political ambition, said, “No, I don’t have any future political ambition.”

The singer, however, revealed plans to organise a major concert in Osun State after the governor’s inauguration in December, with young artistes from the state expected to have an opportunity to perform alongside him.

“I definitely want to see Osun youth perform alongside me, so maybe we will do like a little competition before then to pick the artists,” he said.

Davido also revealed plans to establish a recreational centre in the state, saying discussions were already underway to secure land for the project.

“Another project we are looking at is creating a recreational centre. I think after the inauguration in December, we will have it in Osun,” he said.

According to him, the proposed entertainment centre would provide opportunities for young people and attract thousands of young people monthly, helping keep them engaged and off the streets.

“That kind of situation can attract thousands of youth every month, taking them off the streets. That’s one of my plans definitely,” Davido added.

He commended youths in Osun for giving hope back to the people and helping to restore confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ahead of the general elections next year.

“Shout out to Osun youths. You guys did really give hope to the people in Osun; you guys gave hope to the whole Nigeria. I wonder what the people would be talking if the result were otherwise. I seriously commend the youth for following through the process from the unit to the ward, local government and eventually INEC office”, he said.

While emphasising the need to rehabilitate youths involved in electoral violence, the music star claimed that many of those involved may not have been from the state and emphasised the need to forgive one another.

“We need to embrace unity as the governor said, and we must forgive one another for the interest of peace. Although that may be hard, we just need to dig deep to forgive,” he added.