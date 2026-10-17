Month-old baby girl sold for N2m, mother arrested

IGP Disu

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has rescued a one-month-old baby girl allegedly sold for N2 million and arrested two suspects, including the child’s mother and the owner of the health facility where she was delivered.

The incident occurred in Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan, with the police confirming that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspects linked to the alleged child trafficking.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed this on Friday in a statement.

According to the statement, the case was reported on October 15 by Mary Amos, a resident of the Ogunwade area of Ido, who raised concerns over the disappearance of her granddaughter.

The police said the child’s mother, identified as Cecilia, implicated the owner of the health facility, aged 40, and another suspects, whom she alleged lured her into the arrangement and facilitated the sale of the baby to one Odunayo.

Investigations revealed that the transaction involved N2 million, out of which Cecilia allegedly received N1 million, while the two others received N500,000 each.

The police subsequently rescued the baby girl and arrested Adeleke, while efforts were ongoing to apprehend Folawewo and bring all those allegedly involved in the incident to justice.

The command said it had rescued the baby and reiterated its commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable persons.

“The Oyo State Police Command reiterates its commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable persons and urges members of the public to report suspected cases of child trafficking and related offences promptly,” the statement said.

Vanguard News