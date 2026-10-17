Mammy Water, by Fada Oluoma

Mammy water power, powerless power” goes the song. I sang it back then. I was taught that a creature like that existed, I believed, feared her and the only way to stop her from getting anywhere near me was by rubbishing her power through that song.

Now it looks like there is an inverse proportionality between many people and phones. As phones get smarter, they get dumber. Have you seen the video clip of a purported mermaid swimming in a river with people screaming Jesus?

That desperate call of Jesus tells you everything about such people. They believe that mermaids exist, as in mammy water, a half human and half fish creature.

In the era of telephone, some persons believed in that creature but could never have pictured what it looked like. Telephone lost its ‘tele’ and evolved into mobile phones and now smart phones. Phones are so smart that you can use them to create images never seen before. So, while phone grew in smartness as to be able to create an image of mermaid, some users of the phones became dumber as to believe more in it.

Majority of the people who believe in miracle alert use smart phones. Majority of those who believe that the devil came to beg a powerful prophet to show mercy use smart phones, they heard the story from smart phones. Many people who are victims of fraud and manipulation in the name of the supernatural use smart phones. The chances of coming into contact with the charlatans that defraud them were too little without smart phones.

Yes, phones have become so smart as to capture mermaids( supposedly spiritual entities) swimming and the humans using these smart phones are still dumb, perhaps dumber to believe in mermaids.

The phones are getting smarter, humans are getting dumber, what an inverse proportionality!

When it comes to religion or the spiritual, don’t believe more than you should. If you are a Catholic, what you should believe are clearly stated.