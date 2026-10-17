Tell him he’s lying about tithe, by Fada Oluoma



You have worshipped in his church for 20 years since it’s beginning. You have faithfully paid tithes and other financial commitment to the church. Your finances have not magically or miraculously doubled, tripled or quadrupled. It is obvious that the progress you have made over the years is the result of your diligent work, same progress those in your kind of job or career have also witnessed including those that don’t tithe.

Meanwhile this prophet/ pastor of yours screams almost every other Sunday that your tithe is your guaranteed way to financial prosperity. He uses himself as example of someone financially prosperous because he pays his tithe. You can see his mansion, exotic cars and and other evidence of a financially prosperous guy. Meanwhile he has no known business that brings him such money.

Sometimes you wonder when your own breakthrough will come like his. Listen, this is not me against tithe. This is me trying one more time to help you say no to manipulation. You are one of the faithful believers whose financial sacrifices help us to carry out our pastoral duties, I appreciate you you for that, but we( the honest pastors) don’t want you doing that for the wrong reasons. Once more, tithing is one of the voluntary ways of financially supporting the church. It doesn’t have any superior supernatural blessing than other ways like offering, donations, levies, charity.

If you are still paying tithe because you believe what some preachers tell you that it is your divine ticket to wealth, please stop, they are lying to you. Look around you and you will see that what I’m saying is true. That your pastor that boasts about financial prosperity because of the tithes he pays is lying. He is financially prosperous because of the tithes people pay to him, or because of the businesses he has established with them.

After 40 years of paying tithe and you haven’t prospered like him, is your own coming as pension in your old age?

I have people who give tithe in my small church every Sunday despite my position on tithe. I have told them this same truth multiple times and these people still come out. It simply tells me that telling the truth will never stop people from supporting the church.

Back to you. Walk up to that your pastor and tell him to stop lying, tell him that you give your tithe as a commitment and not because it will make you wealthy. If God decides to use it to catapult you miraculously to wealth, thanks be to God. Just tell him to stop lying. Unless you believe him despite your condition.

Let me come and be going

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