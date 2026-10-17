Toyin Abraham debunks alleged leaked audio amid online backlash

By Tony-Okafor Favour

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has broken her silence over the backlash trailing an alleged leaked audio conversation in which a TikTok fan was heard making disparaging remarks about fellow actress Funke Akindele.

The 11-minute, 42-second recording, which began circulating on social media during the week, reportedly captures a conversation between Abraham and a TikTok fan identified as Bisgold.

In the recording, done largely in Yoruba and pidgin English, Bisgold was heard repeatedly insulting Akindele, while Abraham was reportedly heard laughing and listening without cautioning the fan.

The development has sparked criticism on social media, with some users questioning Abraham’s reaction and her boundaries in conversations with fans.

The conversation also reportedly touched on actress Iyabo Ojo, with remarks about an earlier incident between the entertainers.

Abraham also reportedly spoke about actors Itele and Kemity, alleging that some people who claim to support her operate fake accounts to attack others. She described Kemity as someone she considers a daughter.

Rather than issue a direct statement on the recording, Abraham on Thursday reposted a message from Instagram influencer Bukky Majek defending her against critics.

The leaked recording has also renewed attention on the reported tension between Abraham and Akindele, which came into public focus following an incident at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s film, “The Return of Labake Olododo.” Whatever it is, however, the authenticity and full context of the latest recording have not been established by either actress or their representatives. The controversy has divided social media users, with some criticising Abraham’s reported reaction during the conversation, while others argue that she did not directly insult Akindele and that the private recording should be considered in its entirety.