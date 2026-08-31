National Laureate Committee extends entry deadline to Sept 15

•Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education

By John Alechenu

The National Laureate Committee has extended the deadline for submission of institutional entries for the 2026 National Laureate Programme to September 15, 2026.

The initial deadline was August 31, 2026.

The extension was sequel to appeals by tertiary institutions for more time to conclude their internal selection processes for the inaugural edition of the programme.

This was contained in a statement signed by its Spokesman, Ita Ekpenyong, in Abuja, on Monday.

The Committee explained that the additional window was to enable universities, polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of education, military institutions and other eligible tertiary institutions to finalise their Institutional Laureate Selection Committees and submit approved research entries.

Recall that the National Laureate Programme, inaugurated by the Federal Government under the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, was designed to advance the Renewed Hope Agenda by redefining reward for academic research and innovation.

It serves as a national platform for identifying, evaluating, celebrating and rewarding exceptional undergraduate dissertations, master’s theses and doctoral research from accredited Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The programme is backed by an annual research prize fund of ₦365 million.

Under the 2026 framework, each eligible institution may submit up to 18 outstanding research works — six undergraduate dissertations, six master’s theses and six PhD theses, or their recognised equivalents.

Ekpenyong said, “All entries must now be submitted on or before Tuesday, September 15, 2026, through the programme’s approved channels.

“The committee appreciates the cooperation of tertiary institutions and remains committed to making the programme a credible platform for recognising scholarship and strengthening Nigeria’s knowledge and innovation ecosystem.”