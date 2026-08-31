G100 summit about parties, not candidates — ADC

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

By Luminous Jannamike

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed suggestions that the absence of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, from the G100 Summit was linked to concerns over the sincerity, credibility or transparency of the process, saying the party was fully represented at the event.

The party said there was no need to read anything into Atiku’s absence, insisting it was neither a snub nor a vote of no confidence in the summit.

Rather, the ADC said, the gathering was primarily about bringing opposition parties together and strengthening cooperation, not putting individual presidential candidates at the centre of the process.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party was fully represented at the summit, including on the panel.

“No. It (Atiku’s absence) has nothing to do with any of those (concerns). The party was fully represented at the summit and on the panel,” Abdullahi said.

Explaining the party’s understanding of the summit, he added: “And the G100, to the best of my knowledge, is more about cooperation between parties than between candidates.”