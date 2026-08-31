BBNaija: Aikou, Flora released from Gambit roles, eligible to win N160m

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 11 housemates Aikou and Flora have been stripped of their roles as gambits and are now eligible to compete for the ₦160 million prize.

“Flora and Aikou are officially out of Gambit mode. Biggie has reinstated them as full #BBNaija housemates, making them eligible to compete for the prize money,” organisers announced via social media Monday.

The two housemates could now face eviction if nominated.

“If nominated, their fate now rests with the voting public,” organisers said.

Host of the Sunday eviction show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced the “Operation Release the Gambit” twist, handing viewers the power to decide whether one or both housemates should be reinstated into the main competition.

“Big Brother has one more twist for you tonight. Operation Release the Gambit begins immediately after the live show. The polls will open, and you will decide whether to release one or both of the Gambits, giving them the opportunity to play for the prize. The power is in your hands,” he said.

Aikou and Flora became the first Gambits of the season after viewers voted them into the special positions. Flora emerged as the female Gambit with 29.38 per cent of the votes, while Aikou secured the male position with 9.10 per cent.

Their selection guaranteed them places in the house until the grand finale but meant they were ineligible to compete for the ₦160 million grand prize.