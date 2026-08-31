Tinubu rejoices over release of abducted NYSC members, others

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has expressed delight over the successful release of 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and six other Nigerians who were abducted last week in Kogi State by criminals.

The President commended the security agencies for what he described as a well-coordinated search-and-rescue (SAR) operation that ensured the kidnapped victims regained their freedom.

President Tinubu, in his X handle @officialBAT, directed the security agencies to ensure those behind the dastardly act are caught and brought to justice.

He wrote: “I am delighted to receive the news that the fifteen members of the National Youth Service Corps and six other innocent, law-abiding Nigerians abducted last week in Kogi State by criminal elements have regained their freedom.

“The well-coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation carried out by a combined team of personnel from the military, the Nigerian Police Force, the Department of State Services, and local vigilantes safely rescued all twenty-one abductees—eight males and thirteen females—from the den of kidnappers in the forests of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State this afternoon.

“The corps members and other rescued individuals are currently receiving medical attention before they are reunited with their families.

“While the abductees have been safely rescued, our gallant security forces are still on the trail of the routed kidnappers, in line with my directive to sustain pressure on all criminal elements.

“Those responsible will face the full weight of the law, and our security agencies will pursue everyone who aided this crime. My administration remains committed to ensuring that every Nigerian can travel across our country without fear.

“I wholeheartedly commend the combined SAR team for their courage and appreciate the families and loved ones of the abductees for their understanding during this ordeal.

“As I share in the relief and joy of the parents and loved ones of the rescued individuals, I want to once again assure parents and loved ones of our dedicated corps members that my administration remains committed to ensuring the safety of their lives and property, as well as those of other Nigerians.

“God bless the men and women of our security and intelligence agencies.”