Breaking: Cameroon win first WAFCON title after 3-0 victory over Malawi

Cameroon have won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON for the first time after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the 2026 final in Rabat, Morocco.

The Indomitable Lionesses produced a dominant first-half display, scoring all three goals before the break to put the final beyond Malawi’s reach.

Marie Ngah Manga opened the scoring before Naomi Eto doubled Cameroon’s advantage with a superb swivelling finish.

Ngah Manga then completed her brace to give Cameroon a commanding 3-0 lead going into half-time.

Cameroon maintained their advantage after the break to secure a historic victory and finally claim the continental title after several near misses.

The triumph ends a long wait for Cameroon, who had previously finished as runners-up in the competition on three occasions.

Their most recent final appearance before 2026 came in 2016, when they lost 1-0 to Nigeria.

Veteran forward Gabrielle Onguene, 37, was part of that 2016 final and came off the bench in second-half stoppage time in Rabat.

The appearance was her eighth at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, making the triumph particularly memorable as Cameroon finally ended their decade-long wait for the trophy.

For Malawi, the final marked their first-ever appearance at the WAFCON, with their impressive run to the title match ending in defeat.

Cameroon’s historic victory adds their name to the list of African women’s football champions and marks a landmark moment for the country’s women’s national team.

Vanguard News