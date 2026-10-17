Nigeria commiserates with Saudi Arabia over terrorists’ attacks

By Boluwaji Obahopo

‎

‎President Bola Tinubu has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Saudi Arabia over the recent numerous attacks on the country by the Houthi militia from Yemen.

‎

‎The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, made this known when he received the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Yousef bin Mohammed Al-Balawi, in his office during the week.

‎

‎In the letter, President Tinubu strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia and commiserated with the Prime Minister, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the government and people of Saudi Arabia on the attacks that have claimed many lives and destroyed physical infrastructure and critical installations in the country.

‎

‎While delivering the letter to the Ambassador, the Minister noted that there was no alternative to peace, urging people in the region to eschew violence.

‎

‎An obviously elated Ambassador Yousef expressed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for his kind words of solidarity, consolation and principled stance of strong condemnation and abhorrence of terrorists and rebel activists against legitimate governments while stressing his unalloyed commitment to regional and international peace and security.

‎

‎The Special Adviser on Media and Strategic Communications to the Minister, Mr. Richard Elesho, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.