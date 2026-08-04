4 countries that have won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

Cameroon have become the latest country to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the 2026 final in Rabat, Morocco.

The Indomitable Lionesses ended a long wait for the continental trophy with a dominant performance, scoring all three goals in the first half.

Marie Ngah Manga scored twice, while Naomi Eto added another as Cameroon secured their first WAFCON title after previously finishing runners-up three times.

Cameroon’s historic triumph means only four countries have now won the WAFCON since the competition began in 1991.

Here are the four nations that have lifted the continental trophy.

1. Nigeria – 10 titles

Titles: 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2025

Nigeria remain the undisputed powerhouse of African women’s football, having won the WAFCON a record 10 times.

The Super Falcons claimed their first title in 1998 and went on to dominate the competition, winning three consecutive editions between 2000 and 2004.

They also lifted the trophy in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Nigeria returned to the summit in 2025, producing a remarkable comeback against hosts Morocco in the final. The Super Falcons overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 and secure their 10th continental crown.

2. Equatorial Guinea – 2 titles

Titles: 2008, 2012

Equatorial Guinea are the second-most successful team in WAFCON history with two titles.

They became the first nation other than Nigeria to win the competition when they triumphed on home soil in 2008.

The National Nzalang defeated South Africa 2-1 in the final after knocking Nigeria out in the semi-finals.

They won the trophy again in 2012, defeating Cameroon 2-0 in the semi-final before thrashing South Africa 4-0 in the final.

3. South Africa – 1 title

Title: 2022

South Africa finally secured their first WAFCON title in 2022 after several years of coming close.

Banyana Banyana had previously finished runners-up five times before breaking their duck in Morocco.

They defeated the hosts 2-1 in the final in Rabat to become African champions for the first time.

4. Cameroon – 1 title

Title: 2026

Cameroon completed the list of WAFCON champions by winning their maiden title in 2026.

The Indomitable Lionesses had previously reached the final three times but failed to win the competition.

That changed in Rabat, where they produced a commanding display against Malawi to claim a 3-0 victory.

Ngah Manga was the star of the final, scoring twice, while Eto also got on the scoresheet as Cameroon finally ended their wait for continental glory.

The victory also made Cameroon the fourth country to win the WAFCON, joining Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and South Africa.

Full list of WAFCON champions

Nigeria – 10 titles Equatorial Guinea – 2 titles South Africa – 1 title Cameroon – 1 title

Despite the growing strength of women’s football across the continent, only four nations have lifted the WAFCON trophy since the tournament began.

Vanguard News