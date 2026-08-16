2026 WAFCON awards: Full list of winners

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, WAFCON came to a thrilling conclusion with Cameroon crowned champions after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final in Rabat, Morocco.

Following a memorable tournament, several players and teams were recognised for their outstanding performances, with Cameroon dominating the individual awards.

Here is the full list of winners from the 2026 WAFCON:

Champions: Cameroon

Cameroon Runners-up: Malawi

Malawi Top Scorer: Temwa Chawinga

Temwa Chawinga Player of the Tournament: Monique Ngock

Monique Ngock Best Goalkeeper: Michaely Bihina

Michaely Bihina Fair Play Award: Algeria

Algeria Player of the Final: Marie Ngah Manga

Ngah Manga played a decisive role in Cameroon’s historic triumph, scoring twice in the final to help her side secure their first-ever WAFCON title.

Cameroon had previously reached the final three times without winning the competition, making their 2026 triumph a landmark achievement for the women’s national team.

Malawi, meanwhile, finished runners-up in their first-ever appearance in a WAFCON final, completing an impressive campaign despite falling short at the final hurdle.

The individual awards also highlighted some of the tournament’s biggest performers, with Chawinga finishing as the leading scorer and Ngock earning the Player of the Tournament prize.

Vanguard News