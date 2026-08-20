Akume lauds Tinubu’s non-interference in electoral process

By Omeiza Ajayi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, has commended President Bola Tinubu for demonstrating an unalloyed commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy through non-interference in electoral processes and upholding the independence of democratic institutions.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the national headquarters of the City Boy Movement on Thursday in Abuja, Senator Akume described the President as a true democrat who allows democratic institutions to operate freely without undue executive influence.

Media adviser to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, said Akume pointed to the recent election in Osun State as proof of President Tinubu’s respect for electoral integrity, noting that the President refrained from meddling in the outcome.

He emphasised that such an approach is far superior to past practices and serves as a model for true democratic governance.

According to Senator Akume, President Tinubu’s leadership model combines deep-seated democratic principles with bold, sector-wide governance reforms aimed at rebuilding the national economy.

He cited key administrative milestones across critical sectors, including ongoing tax reform efforts toward establishing a unified tax system to build an efficient and transparent fiscal environment.

Addressing national unity, the SGF emphasised that Nigeria’s vast ethnic, cultural and religious diversity must be leveraged as a source of collective strength rather than a point of division.

He urged citizens and political groups to reject negative rhetoric, support the administration’s reform agenda, and focus on constructive nation-building.

Earlier, Director General of the City Boy Movement, Shoga Francis, thanked the SGF for the visit, describing it as a strong sign of executive engagement with young Nigerians and grassroots stakeholders.

Shoga reaffirmed the movement’s alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and announced an ambitious voter drive targeting young citizens.