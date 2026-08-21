Adeleke visits Wike in Abuja after meeting Tinubu

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday met with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja as he continued engagements with key political figures days after securing a second term in office.

Adeleke, who was re-elected in the August 15 governorship election, was pictured with Wike during the visit, with both men holding the governor’s Certificate of Return.

The photograph was shared on X by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, who captioned it: “Governor Ademola Adeleke visits the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.”

The meeting followed Adeleke’s earlier visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he presented his Certificate of Return to the President.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Adeleke the winner after he secured 511,067 votes, defeating the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes.

Adeleke won in 19 of the 30 local government areas of Osun State.