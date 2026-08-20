2027: We’ll exceed Osun election standards, INEC assures

…As CSO demands: Make Osun national baseline for general election

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has pledged to surpass the performance recorded in the August 15 Osun State governorship election during the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during a solidarity visit to the commission’s headquarters by the African Centre for Justice and Human Rights, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Malam Mohammed Haruna, gave the assurance to members of the public and civil society stakeholders.

Haruna noted that the electoral body has consistently elevated its operational performance across successive polls, stressing that future elections – including upcoming by-elections and the 2027 general exercise – will build on the successes recorded in Osun.

He added that the standard set during the Osun exercise aligns directly with the commission’s core mandate to organize free, fair and credible elections.

Expressing appreciation to the coalition and the general public for participating actively in democratic processes, the National Commissioner reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to continuous operational improvement.

Speaking earlier, Coordinator of the African Centre for Justice and Human Rights, Obed Agu, stated that the Osun State governorship election served as a pivotal moment that restored public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral framework.

Agu explained that the coalition represents a broad spectrum of democratic stakeholders, including political party representatives, civil society groups, ethnic youth organizations, community entities, religious authorities, and women leaders who took part in the National Post-Election Discourse.

He emphasized that after an extensive two-day review covering pre-election operations, election-day management, security arrangements, stakeholder engagement, and vote tabulations, the coalition concluded that the Osun election must serve as the minimum benchmark for future polls rather than an exception.

Passing an explicit vote of confidence on the electoral umpire, Agu commended the INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, stating that his institutional independence, structured engagement with political parties, adherence to electoral timelines, and proactive preparation toward 2027 have dispelled earlier doubts regarding his appointment.

While urging the commission to maintain equal treatment for all political actors and ensure transparent outcomes, the coalition also recognized President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for establishing an environment free from undue interference.

Agu called on security personnel to remain strictly neutral and professional in upcoming electoral cycles.