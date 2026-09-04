INEC offers JAMB biometric technology

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has offered to assist the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) with biometric verification technology.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, made the offer on Friday when JAMB Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, led his management team on a courtesy visit.

Amupitan commended JAMB’s statutory responsibilities, describing the board as central to national development and the advancement of Nigerian youths.

He said INEC’s recent elections demonstrated its growing technological capacity and cited the Anambra and Ekiti governorship polls.

He also mentioned the Osun governorship election, FCT Area Council election and various by-elections conducted across the country.

According to him, observers, including the Office of the National Security Adviser and UK High Commission, commended the elections’ credibility and peaceful conduct.

Amupitan directed INEC’s Director of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to review JAMB’s request through a proof-of-concept assessment.

He said the assessment would determine the availability and suitability of INEC’s biometric verification equipment for possible deployment by JAMB.

The INEC chairman described the visit as evidence of growing synergy among government agencies and stressed collaboration for national development.

He assured the delegation that the commission would explore further areas of cooperation with JAMB.

Earlier, Aina said JAMB approached INEC as a sister agency with proven experience in biometric verification technology.

He said the board sought to strengthen the integrity of its examination processes through improved biometric verification systems.

Aina said JAMB understood that INEC had biometric verification machines that might no longer be actively deployed.

He appealed to the commission to consider making the equipment available to support JAMB’s efforts to enhance its verification systems.

Aina appreciated the INEC chairman and management for the warm reception accorded his delegation.

INEC National Commissioner for Outreach and Partnerships, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu-Zuru; INEC Chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola; and other officials also attended the meeting. (NAN)