Iran war is ‘small potatoes’ for US – Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions from the media during a meeting with U.S. travel executives in the Oval Office of the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump met with executives from travel companies including American Airlines, Marriott, MGM Resorts, Carnival, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock International, Venetian, and Raffles & Fairmont. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

President Donald Trump said Friday that the Iran war was “small potatoes” for the United States, a day after Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn’t describe the conflict as a war.

“A lot of people don’t call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it’s small potatoes for us. It’s not a big thing. We did Venezuela, and we did this,” Trump told reporters when asked about Vance’s comments.