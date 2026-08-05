5 phones made in China with the best battery life in 2026

Battery life has become one of the biggest areas of competition in the smartphone market in 2026, with China manufacturers pushing battery capacities well beyond the 5,000mAh mark that has long been common among premium smartphones.

The shift has been driven partly by advances in silicon-carbon battery technology, allowing manufacturers to fit larger batteries into relatively slim devices. Chinese brands including Honor, Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus are now offering phones with capacities ranging from 7,500mAh to more than 10,000mAh.

For users who want a smartphone that can last longer between charges, here are five Chinese phones standing out for battery capacity in 2026.

1. Honor X80 Pro Max – 11,000mAh

The Honor X80 Pro Max currently sits at the top of the list, thanks to its enormous 11,000mAh battery.

Launched in China in June 2026, the smartphone uses Honor’s silicon-carbon battery technology and supports 90W wired charging. It also supports 27W reverse wired charging, allowing the phone to provide power to other compatible devices.

Despite its huge battery, the X80 Pro Max weighs about 203g, making its battery capacity particularly notable for a mainstream smartphone.

The device is a strong option for users who prioritise endurance and want to spend less time looking for a charger.

2. Redmi Note 17 5G – 8,000mAh

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 17 5G is another Chinese smartphone that puts battery life at the centre of its appeal.

The device comes with an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, making it one of the largest-capacity batteries available on a mainstream Redmi smartphone in 2026.

The phone also supports 45W fast charging and features a 120Hz AMOLED display, while its Snapdragon processor is designed to handle everyday tasks without demanding flagship-level power consumption.

The combination of a large battery and relatively affordable positioning makes the Redmi Note 17 5G one of the more interesting choices for users who value endurance.

3. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max – 7,500mAh

Xiaomi’s flagship range has also embraced larger batteries, with the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max featuring a 7,500mAh battery.

The move reflects a broader trend among Chinese smartphone manufacturers, which are using silicon-carbon technology to increase battery capacity without necessarily making their devices significantly thicker.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is particularly notable because it combines the large battery with flagship-level hardware, making it more than simply a long-lasting phone.

Its 7,500mAh capacity puts it comfortably above many conventional flagship smartphones. Reports on 2026 flagship devices have highlighted the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max among phones capable of delivering two-day battery endurance.

4. Oppo Find X9 Pro – 7,500mAh

Oppo’s Find X9 Pro is another premium Chinese smartphone with a 7,500mAh battery.

The device combines its large battery with flagship hardware and fast-charging technology, giving users both endurance and a way to quickly replenish the battery when necessary.

The Find X9 Pro is particularly notable because Oppo has managed to put a battery of this size into a premium smartphone rather than limiting the technology to budget or rugged devices.

The 7,500mAh capacity also puts it among the 2026 Chinese flagship phones that are increasingly capable of lasting well beyond a typical working day.

5. OnePlus 15T – 7,500mAh

OnePlus has taken a different approach by putting a 7,500mAh battery into the relatively compact OnePlus 15T.

OnePlus confirmed the device’s 7,500mAh battery alongside support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

That combination makes the phone particularly interesting for users who want substantial battery capacity without moving to a much larger handset.

The company has described the battery as a “Glacier Battery”, while the device also offers multiple levels of water and dust resistance.

Vanguard News