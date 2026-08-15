Osun election: APC deputy gov candidate, Adereti,wife vote, commend BVAS, turnout

By Dayo Johnson, Osogbo

The APC deputy governorship candidate, Engr. Kayode Adereti and his wife, Princess Adebukola Adereti, cast their votes at *Ward 11, Unit 3, Ilare, in Ife Central Local Government Area on Saturday.

Speaking after voting, Adereti described the voter turnout as “impressive” and commended security agencies for maintaining order across polling units.

He also praised the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, saying it worked smoothly during the accreditation process.

The deputy governorship candidate urged eligible voters who were yet to cast their ballots to come out and exercise their franchise.

“The future of our state depends on active citizen involvement. Every vote counts,” he said.