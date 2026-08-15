Osun Election: PWDs seek accessible voting, greater opportunities

People with Disabilities (PWDs) have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve accessibility at polling units and make the electoral process more convenient and inclusive for persons with disabilities across the country.

Mrs Justina Obozokhai, a wheelchair user, made the call after casting her ballot at Ilare III, Ward III, Unit 011, in Ife Central Local Government Area of Osun State during Saturday’s governorship election.

Obozokhai said she came out to exercise her franchise despite her condition because she understood the importance of civic participation and the role of elections in choosing leaders in a democratic society.

She urged relevant authorities and stakeholders to create more opportunities for persons with disabilities, particularly in employment and education.

According to her, persons with disabilities possess valuable skills, abilities and willingness to contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities when given the necessary opportunities and support.

She also called for greater recognition and inclusion of PWDs in governance and other aspects of society.

(NAN)