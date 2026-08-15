Osun election: ‘Your votes matters’; 80-year-old traditional chief casts ballot, charges young voters

By Dayo Johnson Osogbo

Age was no barrier for Chief Ramon Busari, the Oluode of Ejigbo, as he joined other voters at Unit 04, Ward 1 to cast his ballot in Saturday’s Osun governorship election.

The 80-year-old traditional chief was seen patiently waiting in the queue, saying voting remains both a right and a responsibility.

“I still feel obliged to help choose leaders for our state,” he said.

Chief Busari used the opportunity to charge young people to come out and vote.

“Your votes matter. Do not stay away from the polls. Participate peacefully and decide the future you want,” he urged.

According to him, abstaining from elections cedes power to others, and he encouraged young voters to make their voices count.