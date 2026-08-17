Why I stopped trying to quit smoking – Omah Lay

By Adewale Adesewa

Nigerian singer Omah Lay has opened up about his smoking habit, saying he no longer forces himself to quit after previous attempts to stop proved unsuccessful.

The singer made the disclosure during a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show, where he discussed his relationship with smoking and the reasons behind his decision to stop trying to give it up.

Omah Lay said he enjoys smoking and acknowledged that he had previously made deliberate efforts to quit but could not sustain them.

“I love smoking a lot. I tried to stop; I forced myself but I can’t.”

The singer said he has since stopped putting pressure on himself to quit, explaining that his outlook on life influenced the decision.

“Life is one,” he said, adding, “I am going to just die one day. We are all going to die one day.”

According to Omah Lay, his decision is also connected to his desire to live without constantly battling himself over the habit.

“I just want to be at peace and smoke my weed,” he said.

The ‘Godly’ singer also spoke about the social and legal perception surrounding marijuana use in Nigeria, saying young people who smoke can feel criminalised because of its illegal status.

“And the fact that it is illegal in Nigeria. When you smoke weed as a young boy in Nigeria, you feel like a criminal,” he said.

The singer described the feeling he gets from smoking as “artificial happiness,” while acknowledging that the feeling is not permanent.

“It gives me artificial happiness,” he said.

Omah Lay further explained that he has reached a point where he wants to accept his lifestyle rather than continue forcing himself to change.

“This is it. This is my life. I will just live it. I will enjoy every single thing that I have,” he said.