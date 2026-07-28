‘UNN AI Centre will drive Africa’s innovation’

Chairman of The Roxettes Group, Arc. Dr. Kaycee Orji-Kelechi, has disclosed that plans are in progress to partner with the University of Nigeria, UNN, to establish the Dr Kaycee Orji Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Smart/Green Mobility and Digital Innovation.

It is a proposed research and innovation hub aimed at advancing technology development, entrepreneurship and industrial innovation across Africa.

Orji-Kelechi, while delivering his acceptance speech after receiving the honorary Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) from UNN during its convocation ceremony.

He said the proposed centre would serve as a long-term investment in research, innovation and human capital development rather than merely another physical structure.

He said: “My vision is for this Centre to become one of Africa’s leading hubs for research, innovation, entrepreneurship and technology development, positioning the University of Nigeria at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence, Smart Mobility and Digital Innovation.”

According to him, the centre is envisioned as a living ecosystem where research, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration converge to transform ideas into commercially viable solutions capable of driving national development.

The proposed facility will feature five flagship laboratories dedicated to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Smart and Green Mobility; Robotics and Internet of Things, IoT; Digital Finance and Financial Technology; and Cloud Computing and Advanced Data Centre technologies.

Orji-Kelechi also announced the proposed Kaycee Orji Founders Innovation Challenge, an annual programme designed to identify, mentor, fund and accelerate innovative ideas developed by students, researchers and faculty members into scalable enterprises.

“Every student of this University should know that a great idea conceived in a classroom should have a pathway to becoming a patent, a startup, a global enterprise, and a solution that transforms society,” he said.

He disclosed that preliminary conceptual work on the project has already commenced, with architectural and engineering designs currently being developed by K.KH Contractors Ltd., a subsidiary of The Roxettes Group.

According to him, discussions will begin with the University on identifying a suitable site and developing the framework required to bring the project to reality. He added that a comprehensive proposal, including architectural drawings, engineering designs and an implementation framework, will be formally submitted to the institution upon completion of the design process.

Beyond the proposed centre, Orji-Kelechi reaffirmed his commitment to promoting indigenous manufacturing, sustainable transportation, technological innovation and youth empowerment through the activities of The Roxettes Group.

Reflecting on his career, he said his journey from humble beginnings through education, architecture, manufacturing and entrepreneurship had reinforced his belief that Africa must shift from consuming innovation to creating it.

“We have pursued one simple vision: that Nigeria and Africa must move from consumption to production; from importing innovation to creating it; and from waiting for opportunities to build them,” he said.

Addressing graduating students, he urged them to view their degrees not as the end of learning but as tools for solving society’s challenges through innovation, leadership and enterprise.

“I accept this honour not as a destination, but as a call to greater service. I pledge to continue working tirelessly to promote innovation, industrial development, entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth, so that together we may build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria and a more competitive Africa,” he added.