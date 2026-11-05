Full list: Champions League top scorers after Matchday 4

Como forward Tasos Douvikas has emerged as the top scorer in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League following the conclusion of Matchday 4 fixtures.

The Greek striker moved to the top of the scoring chart after scoring a hat-trick in Como’s emphatic 9-1 victory over Lens on Wednesday.

Douvikas has now scored six goals in four appearances in the competition, finding the net in each of Como’s four league-phase matches.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi are joint-second with five goals apiece.

Haaland scored the winning goal in Manchester City’s 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig, while Tresoldi was also on target as Club Brugge defeated PSV Eindhoven 2-1.

A further 12 players are tied on four goals, including Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona’s Raphinha, Paris Saint-Germain’s Fabián Ruiz and Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy.

Raphinha scored twice in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa, while Ruiz also recorded a brace as PSG thrashed Villarreal 6-0.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s Mbappé was among the goalscorers in his side’s 3-2 victory over AEK Athens.

Below is the list of leading goalscorers after Matchday 4:

Champions League top scorers after Matchday 4

6 goals

Tasos Douvikas (Como)

5 goals

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge)

4 goals

Aleksei Batrakov (Galatasaray)

Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart)

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Donyell Malen (Roma)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luis Suárez (Sporting CP)

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