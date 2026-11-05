Full list: Champions League top scorers after Matchday 4

Como forward Tasos Douvikas has emerged as the top scorer in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League following the conclusion of Matchday 4 fixtures.
The Greek striker moved to the top of the scoring chart after scoring a hat-trick in Como’s emphatic 9-1 victory over Lens on Wednesday.
Douvikas has now scored six goals in four appearances in the competition, finding the net in each of Como’s four league-phase matches.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Club Brugge forward Nicolò Tresoldi are joint-second with five goals apiece.
Haaland scored the winning goal in Manchester City’s 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig, while Tresoldi was also on target as Club Brugge defeated PSV Eindhoven 2-1.
A further 12 players are tied on four goals, including Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona’s Raphinha, Paris Saint-Germain’s Fabián Ruiz and Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy.
Raphinha scored twice in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa, while Ruiz also recorded a brace as PSG thrashed Villarreal 6-0.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid’s Mbappé was among the goalscorers in his side’s 3-2 victory over AEK Athens.
Below is the list of leading goalscorers after Matchday 4:
Champions League top scorers after Matchday 4
6 goals
- Tasos Douvikas (Como)
5 goals
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
- Nicolò Tresoldi (Club Brugge)
4 goals
- Aleksei Batrakov (Galatasaray)
- Ermedin Demirović (Stuttgart)
- Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
- Donyell Malen (Roma)
- Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
- Raphinha (Barcelona)
- Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Luis Suárez (Sporting CP)
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