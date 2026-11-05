FinTribe brings women, financial experts together to promote wealth creation

By Esther Onyegbula

Women, financial experts, investment professionals and industry stakeholders converged at the 2026 FinTribe Finance Fair to explore investment opportunities, promote financial literacy and advance women’s participation in wealth creation.

The event, organised by FinTribe, brought together representatives of financial institutions, the Nigerian Exchange Group, entrepreneurs and professionals to discuss strategies for building sustainable wealth, managing finances and achieving financial independence.

Speaking at the event, founder of FinTribe, Jennifer Awirigwe, said the organisation remained committed to equipping women with the knowledge, confidence and opportunities to make informed financial decisions and build sustainable wealth.

She disclosed that the FinTribe community had expanded to include women across 47 countries who had collectively invested more than $8 million.

According to her, the organisation had also ventured into real estate, expanded its World Women’s Academy and recently launched a mobile application to connect members with learning resources, investment opportunities and community activities.

Awirigwe said: “This movement brings together women across 47 countries who have collectively invested over $8 million. We have built a vibrant community, launched the World Women’s Academy, travelled the world together and created opportunities for women to learn, connect and grow financially.

“Recently, we launched our mobile app to bring our community, learning resources, investment opportunities and conversations together in one place.”

She explained that the organisation’s impact should be measured by the number of women who had taken practical steps towards financial independence rather than the size of its events.

“For me, however, the most important measure of our success is not the number of people in the room. It is the woman who has made her first investment, the woman who has started her business, and the woman who has finally gained the financial confidence to take that important step,” she said.

Speaking on the theme of the fair, ‘I CAN’, Awirigwe said it was designed to challenge limiting beliefs that prevent women from pursuing financial opportunities, owning property and building generational wealth.

She urged participants to take advantage of the financial experts and investment professionals at the event, engage with exhibitors, ask questions and translate the knowledge acquired into practical financial decisions.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of NGX Regulation Limited, Mr Olufemi Shobajo, commended FinTribe for sustaining conversations around financial inclusion, investor education and the development of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Shobajo, who reaffirmed his organisation’s partnership with FinTribe, said financial empowerment required more than access to bank accounts and financial products, stressing the importance of equipping individuals with the knowledge to use available opportunities effectively.

Also speaking, Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Bamike ‘BamBam’ Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, urged women to prioritise personal development and invest in their skills, describing self-investment as an asset that could create opportunities across different environments.

“You are your greatest investment. Once you invest in yourself, wherever you find yourself in the world, you can reproduce the value of everything you have poured into yourself,” she said.