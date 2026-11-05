2027: Show how many people you killed to prove rigging – Keyamo tells opposition

Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has sarcastically challenged opposition politicians to show the number of people they killed during elections to substantiate claims of electoral rigging.

Keyamo stated this in a post on his X platform on Thursday while reacting to the emerging slogan, “rig and die”, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said the phrase should be embraced because it would make it difficult for opposition politicians to blame electoral defeats on rigging after losing elections conducted freely and fairly.

On a sarcastic note, the minister argued that those who allege rigging should be asked to account for the number of people killed during the election, suggesting that such deaths should correspond with the scale of alleged electoral manipulation.

“The new buzz phrase ‘rig and die’ should excite all of us and we should all embrace it,” he wrote.

“The simple reason is that when those who are now trumpeting it lose woefully in a free and fair context, it will be impossible for them to hide their humiliation at the polls under the guise of ‘rigging’ as they have always done.

“This is because we will ask them how many ‘riggers’ they killed on the election day, because the number of those killed by them should be directly proportional to the amount of ‘rigging’ that took place!”

He added: “In other words, they need to show how many people they killed to prove the election was rigged!! Chai!!”

Keyamo’s comments come amid political posturing and exchanges among parties and their supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections.