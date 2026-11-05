2027: Abia Commissioner warns journalists against AI-generated fake news

…Egbu laments media trust deficit, urges fight against quackery

By Steve Oko & Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — Abia State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, has warned journalists against the growing threat of AI-generated fake news, political propaganda and coordinated disinformation campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kanu cautioned that fabricated images, manipulated videos, fake audio recordings and misleading reports could be exploited by political interests to manipulate public opinion, undermine democratic institutions and create electoral tension.

He urged journalists to prioritise accuracy and verification over the pressure to break news, insisting that a viral story was not necessarily true.

The Commissioner spoke on Wednesday while declaring open the three-day 2026 Media Retreat and Press Week of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, in Umuahia.

The retreat, themed “The Future of Journalism in an Era of Disinformation: Preparing Abia Media Practitioners for Democracy and the 2027 Polls,” attracted over 50 media practitioners.

Kanu warned journalists against becoming instruments of political manipulation, particularly through fabricated election results, misleading opinion polls, false endorsements and unverified allegations.

He challenged correspondents to independently scrutinise government projects rather than rely solely on official statements, urging them to visit project sites, engage beneficiaries and report both achievements and shortcomings.

“Where government is doing well, report it. Where there are shortcomings, bring them to public attention. Where explanations are required, demand them. That is the essence of professional journalism,” he said.

Speaking also, former Abia Commissioner for Information and columnist, Pastor Ralph Egbu, lamented the growing trust deficit facing journalism, urging correspondents to lead the fight against quackery and defend the profession’s integrity.

He stressed that truth and objectivity remained the core ethics of journalism, insisting that practitioners must hold public authorities accountable and use their agenda-setting influence to promote developmental issues.

Egbu urged journalists to ask difficult questions and shine the light on society, while discharging their watchdog responsibilities without fear or favour.

“There must be a radical commitment to truth and verification,” he declared, challenging journalists to move beyond gatekeeping to community building.

He also expressed concern over the damaging influence of artificial intelligence and money on journalism, urging practitioners to guard their integrity, particularly as the 2027 elections approach.

Earlier, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Deacon Steve Oko, said the retreat was designed to equip Abia journalists with the skills and professional capacity required for effective coverage of the 2027 elections.

Oko argued that poorly trained journalists would lack the capacity to discharge their responsibilities effectively, hence the need for continuous professional development.

The three-day retreat, which began on Wednesday, November 4, is scheduled to end on Friday, November 6, with awards of excellence to distinguished personalities.