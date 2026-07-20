Iru Ekun security network enrolment surpasses 80,000 – Igboho

Sunday Igboho

By Adeola Badru

Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has disclosed that the number of volunteers registered under the Iru Ekun Security Network has exceeded 80,000 across the South-West, describing the milestone as a clear demonstration of the region’s commitment to tackling insecurity.

Igboho, the founder of the security outfit, said the overwhelming response reflects the patriotism, confidence and determination of Yoruba people to support community-based efforts aimed at combating kidnapping, terrorism and other violent crimes.

In a statement issued by his media office on Monday, Igboho stated that since the launch of the Iru Ekun Security Network, communities across the South-West that were previously plagued by criminal activities have witnessed a significant decline in kidnapping incidents.

He stressed that comprehensive background checks are being carried out on all prospective members to prevent individuals with questionable character or criminal records from infiltrating the organisation.

“It is delightful to announce the impressive level of interest and enthusiasm demonstrated by our people in the Iru Ekun Security Network. We projected a strength of 50,000 personnel, but we have already registered over 80,000 volunteers across Yorubaland.“

“The security outfit has been officially launched in Oyo and Osun states. We have also concluded plans to launch it in Kwara State on Thursday. Critical stakeholders, including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, are partnering with us in the state.“

“As we continue to lawfully combat crime, particularly kidnapping and other terrorist activities capable of threatening the peace and safety of our rural communities, Nigerians should continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s initiative to strengthen collaboration between the federal government and local security structures in addressing insecurity.”

Igboho further stated that cases of abduction had reduced drastically across the South-West, attributing the improvement to effective intelligence gathering by local communities and sustained collaboration with federal security agencies.

According to him, the partnership involving the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Department of State Services (DSS) has strengthened public confidence in the Federal Government’s ability to safeguard lives and property.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu; the Director-General of the DSS, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi; and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, as well as Commissioners of Police in the South-West, Kwara and Niger States, have greatly supported our operations. Without their backing, the successes we have recorded would not have been possible.”

He also commended the governors of the South-West for their continued support of the Iru Ekun Security Network and urged Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, tribe or religion, to regard security as a shared responsibility requiring the collective commitment of every citizen.